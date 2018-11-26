Unattended cooking sparks fire in Henrico’s West End

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - No injuries were reported early Monday in a fire at a two-story townhome in the 2500 block of Kilpeck Drive.
Firefighters arrived to the scene around 1:40 a.m. to find smoke and flames shooting from a first floor window.
“Firefighters quickly entered the home to extinguish the blaze and ensure that no one was trapped inside,” the Henrico fire department said in a news release. “Firefighters were able to rapidly put the fire out and ensure that nobody and no pets needed rescue.”
The Henrico fire department says unattended cooking, which “continues to be a leading cause of fire in the county as well as the entire metro region,” sparked the blaze.
“Henrico Fire reminds residents to turn off the stove if you must leave the kitchen,” the fire department said.
