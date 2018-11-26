TN School bus erupts in flames, no children injured

PARK CITY, TN (WAFF) - A Lincoln County, TN school bus erupted in flames Monday morning.
No children were the on the bus at the time if the incident. According to Highland Rim Elementary the bus was one of theirs.
Witnesses who called the newsroom said it appeared the bus was involved in a collision.
Troopers say the bus was on its daily route to pick up kids. It was driving northbound on Highway 231 when it pulled in front of an SUV going south when they collided.
The SUV caught fire first and ended up spreading to the bus. The first trooper on scene was a Tennessee State Trooper who saw the crash happen.
The trooper initially tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher but the fire was too much. The driver of the SUV was pinned inside the car but the trooper helped pull the man out.
The driver of the SUV sent to Huntsville Hospital. The bus driver also went to the hospital but not by ambulance.
