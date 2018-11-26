Sexual misconduct case against former Dave Matthews Band member moved to federal court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The sexual misconduct case against former Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley is headed to federal court.
Seattle-based trumpet player James Frost-Winn accused Tinsley of making unwanted sexual advances during the time the two had known each other.
Frost-Winn filed a suit seeking $9 million in damages.
A trial date is now set for Sept. 9, 2019 in Seattle, WVIR reports.
WVIR also reports that the potential for a settlement still remains on the table until the start of the trial. A potential settlement conference is scheduled for May 26, 2019.
According to MSN, the two met in 2007 when Frost-Winn was a homeless teenager. The two bonded over their love of music.
DMB, which originated in Charlottesville in the early 1990s, said in a statement in May that “though Boyd is no longer a member of the band, we are shocked by these disturbing allegations and we were not previously aware of them.”
Tinsley announced on Twitter in February that he need to “take a break from the band and touring to focus on my family and my health.”
As recently as Nov. 21, Tinsley said on Twitter that he’ll “be back soon.”
Band leader Dave Matthews told Vulture that he would miss Tinsley on this year’s tour, but “I can’t say, ‘I can’t wait till he comes back,’ because I don’t know what’s going to happen. But right now being away is better for him. Nobody is happy about this situation.”
The interview in Vulture was published several days before the allegations against Tinsley came out.
"We're happy he can figure some stuff out," Matthews said. "I hope he does."
Tinsley joined the Dave Matthews Band back in 1992.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.