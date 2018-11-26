Road closures announced for Mechanicsville Christmas parade

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Downtown Mechanicsville will be awash in the Christmas spirit Sunday afternoon and that means traffic will affected in the area.
The annual Christmas parade will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic on Hanover Green Drive will be limited only to parade traffic beginning at 11 a.m. Traffic in downtown Mechanicsville will be shut down at 1:30 p.m.
The parade will move through downtown Mechanicsville from Signal Hill Avenue to Strain Avenue to Hillis Way to Atlee Road to Business Route 360 to Elm Drive.
All roads along the parade route will be closed to traffic from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.