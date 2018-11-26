Prepare your soon-to-be college freshman with a financial plan

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On top of making new friends, taking classes and learning to be independent, college freshmen will often be managing their own finances for the first time.
The most important thing you can do before they head to school is to set up a financial plan. One step to take is to help them set up a bank account if they haven’t already.
If your student has a job, they might not need much help, but if they don’t have a job, you may want to setup a joint account so both you and your child can use it.
Cherry Dale with the Virginia Credit Union had a son go off to college and she says they set up a joint checking account for that very reason.
It also came with an added bonus.
“What’s a pro for me is I can also see where that money is going,” Dale said. "So, I can see what he’s spending that money on and if there are red flags there communicate with him "
If you do set up a new checking or savings account for your student, make sure you ask about fees and any minimum balance requirements. The other big financial first for freshmen is a credit card.
Most teens that age haven’t built up much credit so it may be hard for them to get a card on their own.
You could add them to your credit card as an authorized user, which means they’ll get their own card, but it will be on your account. You’ll be able to track how they’re spending money, but remember that you are still responsible for whatever they spend.
