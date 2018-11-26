Nooses, hate signs found at Mississippi State Capitol

By Morgan Howard | November 26, 2018 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 3:01 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Two nooses and several hate signs were found hanging at the Mississippi State Capitol Monday morning around 7:15 a.m.

State Capitol police took the nooses and signs down and are investigating.

Governor Phil Bryant released a statement Monday afternoon saying:

“The perpetrators of this act will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I have contacted the Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance.”
Governor Phil Bryant

Capitol police would not show the signs or surveillance video while they are actively investigating.

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video of the grounds to see who hung it there.

