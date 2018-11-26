News to know for Nov. 26: Cyber Monday; Charlottesville jury selection; townhome fire in Henrico

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s Monday after a long weekend for many of you - are you still eating turkey for lunch today?!? What about shopping online for Cyber Monday?
Shoppers heading online to purchase holiday gifts will find they’re being charged sales tax at some websites where they weren’t before. The reason? A Supreme Court ruling earlier this year.
More than two dozen states will be charging sales tax today.
The trial for the man accused of plowing into a crowd in Charlottesville and killing Heather Heyer in August 2017 begins.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder in the incident, which also injured nearly 20 people.
Firefighters battled a townhome fire early Monday in Henrico’s West End that was sparked by unattended cooking. Fortunately no one was injured, but fire officials urge all residents to “turn off the stove if you must leave the kitchen.”
Fire officials say unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of fire in the county and region.
Expect a few showers to kick off the week, and then the COLD returns for a few more days ...
A massive apartment fire this past weekend near Danville displaced at least 12 people. One man - Harley Greve - pulled his mother to safety.
“My mom was asleep when I went in her room, which is where the smoke was coming from. A bed was on fire, so I freaked out a little bit, but I reacted, too, and got her out of the bed and got her out of the house as fast as I could,” Greve said.
There’s a controversial launch into space this week as a “sculpture” will eventually shine as bright as a star ... but not everyone is happy.
“The nighttime sky is filled with natural wonder and beauty. So we need to be very careful how we treat this - the sky," says one of the people involved in the project.
