New Kent teacher charged with crimes involving children

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - A New Kent County High School teacher and coach was arrested Monday on a warrant for crimes involving a child.
Matthew Spencer Duckworth was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m., the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.
Duckworth was indicted Nov. 19 on five charges of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.
The sheriff’s office said the charges involved one victim and Duckworth is no longer employed by the school.
According to the school’s website, Duckworth coached girls field hockey coach and the Scholastic Bowl team.
