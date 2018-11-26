Man saves mother in Virginia fire that displaces a dozen residents

RINGGOLD, VA (WWBT) - Two people were injured and at least a dozen people were hurt Sunday after an apartment fire in Pittsylvania County, WSLS reports.
One man - Harley Greve - pulled his mother to safety.
“My mom was asleep when I went in her room, which is where the smoke was coming from. A bed was on fire, so I freaked out a little bit, but I reacted, too, and got her out of the bed and got her out of the house as fast as I could,” Greve said.
Firefighters from five county volunteer fire departments rushed to the scene, but Ringgold Fire Chief Mike Neal told WSLS they couldn’t get down the driveway leading up to the complex since the road was washed out following recent flooding.
After taking a detour to get to the blaze, firefighters then discovered their initial water supply wasn’t enough to put out the fire.
“We ran out of water having to make an alternate route to get in here,” said Neal.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
