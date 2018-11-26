Hanover School Board to take questions on school consolidation

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Funding for the consolidation of two Hanover County elementary schools is expected to be available in 2022.
Hanover County will hold an information meeting about combining Henry Clay and John Gandy elementary schools Nov. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the School Board Room at 200 Berkley Street in Ashland.
The new school will be built at the current site of John Gandy Elementary with funding expected July 1, 2022.
Presentations will be made at the meeting about the design and construction process of the new school, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the project.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.