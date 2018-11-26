Governor Northam proclaims December as ‘Virginia Christmas Tree Month’ in the Commonwealth of Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Today, Governor Ralph Northam proclaimed December as ‘Virginia Christmas Tree Month.’
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services urges residents to celebrate the holidays with Virginia grown evergreen Christmas trees.
Virginia has more than 500 Christmas tree farms throughout the state.
Many evergreen trees are grown in Virginia, including white pine, Scotch pine, Norway spruce, blue spruce, Douglas fir and Fraser fir.
In addition to trees, farms sell wreaths, garlands, holiday greenery, roping, centerpieces and tree stands.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Virginia’s Christmas tree industry ranks seventh in the county by total trees harvested, eighth in the country by total acres in production and ninth in the country by number of operations with Christmas tree sales.
Virginia Christmas tree growers can be found online.
