Forecast: A few Monday showers, then a COLD week

By Andrew Freiden | November 26, 2018 at 4:01 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 4:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Our only warmer than average day this week will be today, then it’ll be chilly or cold until next weekend.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Some clearing for the afternoon. Breezy. Lows in the low 40s, high: 60. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain will only be 1/4″ or less.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and late evening showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Late Rain Chance: 40%) Rain likely overnight.

First Alert to another round of heavy rain possible early Sunday.

SUNDAY: Overcast. Heavy rain is possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

