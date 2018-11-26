Forecast: A few Monday showers, then a COLD week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Our only warmer than average day this week will be today, then it’ll be chilly or cold until next weekend.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially in the morning. Some clearing for the afternoon. Breezy. Lows in the low 40s, high: 60. (Rain Chance: 60%) Rain will only be 1/4″ or less.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight shower chance. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds and late evening showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50. (Late Rain Chance: 40%) Rain likely overnight.
First Alert to another round of heavy rain possible early Sunday.
SUNDAY: Overcast. Heavy rain is possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
