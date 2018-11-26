Forecast: Drier and much colder for rest of work week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Dry weather returns on Tuesday along with much colder temperatures, which will be well below average for the entire work week.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance for a few afternoon and evening rain showers. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert to another round of heavy rain likely late Saturday into Sunday.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times Saturday evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Late Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Rain ends in the midday hours with drier weather in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.