Flames engulf Chesterfield home Monday morning

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire Monday morning.
The fire broke out in the 15000 block of Fox Branch Lane.
Several fire trucks are on the scene and pictures show the flames inside the home and coming through the roof.
There were no injuries in the fire.
A homeowner said they smelt smoke and two adults and two dogs were able to escape the fire.
The fire is believed to have started in the garage. One car was destroyed and another was damaged.
