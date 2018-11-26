Father charged in crash that killed 5-year-old boy

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - The father of a 5-year-old boy who died last week after a crash now faces four charges.
Daniel Krenicky, 32, faces charges of:
• Driving under the influence
• Involuntary manslaughter
• Felony child endangerment two counts
• Reckless driving by speed
Five-year-old Seth Krenicky died a few days after the crash on Nov. 17. He was unresponsive following the crash and transported to Southside Regional Medical Center and then to VCU Medical Center via med-flight where he died Nov. 20, Prince George County police confirmed.
Police say a Sedan drove off of the road along Jolly Road and Second Court and into a ditch shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 17.
“I heard a loud boom. I was watching TV and went out on the porch,” said Curtis Brigman, whose house is right across from the intersection where the accident took place.
“We have a lot of people shooting around here, so I didn’t think anything of it. So I came back inside and heard something on the scanner a few minutes later,” said Brigman. "It was pretty well crumbled up.
A neighbor, who is also a first responder, was the first person to rush to help.
“When the first responders first got there, and the cop came up, the responded was asking him if he had one of those heart machines, portable heart machines, that can revive him. Because he was doing compression,” said Brigman.
Two children were taken to the hospital. In addition to the 5-year-old boy, a 9-year-old girl had serious injuries. Both children were transported to VCU Medical Center by med-flight.
“The whole street was blocked up,” he said.
Neighbors say the intersection has been a trouble spot for drivers for years.
“I would say in the last five years, there’s been probably four wrecks right in this 100-yard area here. For a small community and low volume of traffic, that’s pretty heavy,” said Brigman.
