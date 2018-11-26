Driver of mail truck dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing

Driver of mail truck dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing
Police say the truck rolled backwards off the shoulder of the road in the area of Olde Stonegate Road and Salisbury Road. (Source: RNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 26, 2018 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 12:50 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 54-year-old U.S. Post Office Mail Truck driver died Sunday, two days after suffering a medical emergency and crashing.

Police say the truck rolled backwards off the shoulder of the road in the area of Olde Stonegate Road and Salisbury Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday. The truck hit a mailbox and came to rest in a landscape bed.

Beverly L. Sublett, of Chesterfield, was transported to a hospital where she died.

The investigation shows that Sublett was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.