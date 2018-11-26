Driver of mail truck dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says a 54-year-old U.S. Post Office Mail Truck driver died Sunday, two days after suffering a medical emergency and crashing.
Police say the truck rolled backwards off the shoulder of the road in the area of Olde Stonegate Road and Salisbury Road around 5:40 p.m. Friday. The truck hit a mailbox and came to rest in a landscape bed.
Beverly L. Sublett, of Chesterfield, was transported to a hospital where she died.
The investigation shows that Sublett was suffering a medical emergency.
