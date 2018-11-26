CYBER MONDAY DEALS: Hulu offers subscription for $.99/month for one year, deal ends today

(KPLC) - If you’ve always wanted a Hulu subscription but don’t want to add yet another expensive reoccurring bill, now’s your chance!
Hulu is offering their Limited Commercials plan for .99 cents per month for 12 months. The offer includes thousands of T.V. shows such as the critically acclaimed Handmaid’s Tale, black.ish, Law & Order, Seinfeld, and more!
But, hurry: the deal ends TODAY (Nov. 26).
The offer is for new and eligible subscribers only. If you’ve had a Hulu subscription within the past twelve months, you’re not eligible. Also, you cannot combine this deal with any free trial of the Limited Commercials plan or any other promotional offers or pricing.
After the yearly subscription expires, you will be charged $7.99/month, however, you can cancel your subscription at any time.
For more information click HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.