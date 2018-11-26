Chesterfield superintendent to hold meet-and-greet sessions

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - New Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty is holding several meet-and-greet sessions before Winter Break.
“These informal gatherings are one way for Chesterfield County Public Schools’ families and county residents to meet Dr. Daugherty, share their desires about their children’s education with Dr. Daugherty and School Board members and learn more about Dr. Daugherty’s plans for continuing to provide safe schools and enhance learning opportunities for all students,” the school system said.
The meetings will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following days and locations:
- Monday, Nov. 26, Matoaca High School
- Wednesday, Nov. 28, Monacan High School
- Monday, Dec. 10, James River High School
- Tuesday, Dec. 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Thomas Dale High
“While no formal presentation is scheduled, representatives from various departments will be available to help respond to questions and/or concerns,” the school system said.
