Argument leads to fatal pedestrian crash in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Nov. 20 in Nottoway County.
An adult, female pedestrian was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet work van traveling in the 1700 block of East Patrick Henry Highway at approximately 5:40 p.m.
After an initial investigation, officials discovered that the victim and driver were acquainted and had argued prior to the crash.
Tremell J. Harris, 32, of Richmond, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
Harris is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail without bond. Additional charges are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
