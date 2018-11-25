Virginia police officer killed in crash while responding to call

(WWBT) - A Winchester Police Officer was killed in a crash while responding to a call Saturday night.
Officials said Officer Hunter Edwards, 30, was killed in a single vehicle crash on West Jubal Drive in Winchester around 10:50 p.m.
Edwards was responding to call regarding a fight a few blocks away on South Loudoun Street.
Winchester Police Chief John Piper addressed fellow officers at the Winchester Medical Center early Sunday morning.
“This is going to be a very difficult time for Hunter’s family and for each of us. Take care of yourselves; take care of each other,” Piper said in a release.
Edwards had been with the department the past four years and was assigned to the patrol division. He was also a member of the SWAT team and Civil Disturbance Unit.
He is survived by many family members, including his wife Tara and stepson.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.