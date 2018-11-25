Police chase in Goochland County ends in crash

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A police chase in Goochland County ended in a crash, where the driver was injured Saturday night.
Officials said a Virginia State Trooper observed a pickup truck speeding in the eastbound lane of I-64 at mile marker 170, just after 10:30 p.m.
The trooper tried to pull the man over, but he refused and a pursuit was initiated.
The chase continued to Route 288 until the driver crashed off Route 6 and Creekmore Road around 10:39 p.m.
Police arrested the driver and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Charges are pending.
The investigation continues.
