Man shot after leaving Richmond club

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot leaving a club in Richmond early Sunday morning.
Richmond police said the 34-year-old victim was leaving a club in the 500 block of East 34th Street when he was approached from behind from an unknown person.
When the victim tried to run away, he was shot in the shoulder.
The man had a relative take him the Chippenham Hospital, was treated and released.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
