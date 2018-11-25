Juvenile fleeing police in stolen vehicle crashes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A female juvenile has been charged after leading Richmond police on a stolen vehicle pursuit and crashing into a building in the 1500 block of Brook Road.

A stolen vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at approximately 6:45 p.m. The vehicle was left running and unattended.

A marked RPD unit later spotted the stolen vehicle at 7:06 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver fled the Gilpin Court area and headed north on Brook Road. She lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a building.

She was apprehended following the crash and taken to a local hospital.

The driver is being charged with auto theft, felony eluding and additional traffic violations.

A building inspection will be conducted to determine if it can still be occupied.

