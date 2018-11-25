Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - We hope you’ve recovered from your turkey coma at this point in time and had a wonderful Thanksgiving! And if you were someone who braved the crowds on Black Friday, we hope you snagged all of the deals you wanted! Hopefully you were able to put a dent in your Christmas shopping! Speaking of which, now that we’ve gotten past Thanksgiving that means we’re even closer to...CHRISTMAS! Yay!
Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday, a time to shop local and show your support for the little guys. That’s why Carytown store owners took advantage of the day to help locals get specials gifts for their special people.
When Nick Booth founded Kalleigh’s Angels, also known as Nick’s Toy Drive, for hospitalized kids when he was six years old, he never expected it to grow into what it is today. Over the last seven years, Kalleigh’s Angels has donated more than 20,000 toys to kids in hospitals! How amazing is that? Now, it’s expanding even more for its eighth year!
A man got to reunite with the Henrico police officer and one of the nurses who saved his life after he went unconscious and crashed near a hospital. This story is simply amazing.
A Chesterfield woman is continuing her efforts to help people stay warm during the cold season. Earlier this week, Jenny Hook and volunteers collected, crocheted and knitted cold weather gear to be handed out through March.
A new mother says she’s thankful for “a guardian angel” who came to her daughter’s aid when the baby began choking at a North Carolina restaurant on Thanksgiving.
If you’re a 90s kid, dreams have been coming true as Disney continues to remake their beloved animated classics. Now, after first hitting theaters 24 years ago, Walt Disney Pictures debuted the first trailer for the CGI remake of “The Lion King." Are you just as excited to see this as we are?! Check the trailer out!
The sky is looking quite pretty after a rainy, fall day in Cold Harbor. Thanks for sharing, Lee Goodman!
While we still have the chance for rain a few days this upcoming week, we also will be seeing the sun!
“It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.” - Confucius
Does that count for things at work? Ha! Have a good Monday tomorrow!
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.