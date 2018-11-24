Overtime FG gives Hokies wild 34-31 win over Virginia

Facing third-and-10 from their 25, Ryan Willis scrambled and fired deep downfield to Dalton Keene, who wrestled the ball away from Virginia’s best cornerback, Bryce Hall, at the Cavaliers' 30 yard-line for a 45-yard gain. Willis then hit Tre Turner for 11 yards and Steven Peoples burst through the line on the next play but was stripped by Joey Blount at the goal line. The ball squirted into the end zone where Cavaliers backup safety Brenton Nelson had it pop into his arms, but he couldn’t hold on and Grimsley recovered for the Hokies' touchdown.