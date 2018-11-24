Manchester, Highland Springs, Goochland advance to state semifinals

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three area high school football teams advanced to the state semifinals with wins on Friday.
Manchester claimed the Region 6B championship with a 21-7 win over Colonial Forge. The Lancers had fallen to the Eagles in the third round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons and were able to avenge those losses on Friday night. Brendon Clark threw for two touchdowns and the Manchester defense was strong in the victory. Manchester will travel to Ocean Lakes for the Class 6 state semifinal.
For the fourth straight year, Highland Springs claimed a regional championship. The Springers topped Henrico, 40-6, to take home the Region 5B crown. Each team scored a touchdown within the first 32 seconds of the game, with Highland Springs scoring on its first play from scrimmage and the Warriors returning the ensuing kickoff for a score, but it would be all Springers after that. D’Vonte Waller threw for three touchdowns, two to Antwane Wells, and Rayquan Smith rushed for another two scores. Highland Springs will host Maury in the Class 5 state semifinals next weekend.
Goochland trailed Poquoson 14-7, but charged back with 14 unanswered points to win the Region 2A championship, 21-14. After a Kindrick Braxton interception, Devin McCray connected with Perry Snead-Johnson for a 29 yard touchdown with 4:15 remaining in the game for the eventual game-winning score. The Bulldogs will head to East Rockingham for the Class 2 state semfiinals.
Manchester, Highland Springs and Goochland all improved to 13-0 on the season with Friday’s victories.
Dinwiddie was not as fortunate in Region 4B. The Generals trailed Eastern View, 28-21, at halftime, and would fall by a 45-35 score. Dinwiddie’s season ends with an 11-2 record.
