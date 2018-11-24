Manchester, Highland Springs, Goochland advance to state semifinals

For the fourth straight year, Highland Springs claimed a regional championship. The Springers topped Henrico, 40-6, to take home the Region 5B crown. Each team scored a touchdown within the first 32 seconds of the game, with Highland Springs scoring on its first play from scrimmage and the Warriors returning the ensuing kickoff for a score, but it would be all Springers after that. D’Vonte Waller threw for three touchdowns, two to Antwane Wells, and Rayquan Smith rushed for another two scores. Highland Springs will host Maury in the Class 5 state semifinals next weekend.