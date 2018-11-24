Local shops take advantage of Small Business Saturday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday, a time to shop local and show your support for the little guys.
Inside Guitar Works, Inc. in Carytown, they’ll see three to four times the regular amount of business on Small Business Saturday.
“It’s not as easy buying a guitar as buying a cell phone,” said Brian Medas, owner. “A lot of people will not buy a guitar that they cannot try out first and then the people that don’t know anything about guitar, they’re a little nervous about buying something online because they’re not sure if they’re getting a good product or not.”
Across the street inside Dog Krazy, you’ll find gifts for everyone on your list, even your four-legged friend.
"[Shoppers] love to really support small businesses, because they’re looking for the quality as well as that care and when I think small business, I think of that family feel when I’m shopping than just being a number on their transactions,” said Austin Sweigart, store manager.
And then down the road at Ciao, they’re hoping customers love their Italian flair.
"It feels good when people walk in the door and go ‘oh wow! This is interesting! I haven't seen these things before; where do they come from?’" said Cate Warnock, Ciao.
So wherever you end up buying the presents that go under the tree, the shops in Carytown hope you’ll support local businesses.
“Out of the box, if you don’t mind, instead of in the big box," said Warnock.
