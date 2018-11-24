Doubles win keeps French hopes alive at Davis Cup final

Doubles win keeps French hopes alive at Davis Cup final
France's Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hughes Herbert, bottom, in their Davis Cup final against Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 in Lille, northern France. Croatia is within one point of a second Davis Cup title after Borna Coric and Marin Cilic dispatched their French rivals in the opening singles matches of the final to take a 2-0 lead. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus)
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN | November 24, 2018 at 12:03 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 12:03 PM

LILLE, France (AP) — Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert kept French hopes alive in the Davis Cup final with a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in the doubles on Saturday.

Croatia, chasing its first Davis Cup title since 2005, headed into the second day of the final with a 2-0 lead over the defending champions after its singles players Marin Cilic and Borna Coric outplayed Jeremy Chardy and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, respectively, in straight sets and without conceding a single break of serve on the opening day.

On the indoor clay court installed at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in northern France, the script changed dramatically during a pulsating doubles match.

Dodig and Pavic had only a few chances in the first two sets. Herbert played aggressively and Mahut raised his game on important points, hitting a service winner in the fourth game of the opening set to deny Croatia's sole break chance in that set.

The Croatian pair gradually found its rhythm and made the most of Herbert's sudden dip of level on serve to force a fourth set. Pavic saved three match points with consecutive big serves in the 10th game but the hosts played solid tennis in the tiebreaker to prevail.

