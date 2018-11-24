Crews battle fire along Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to a fire at trailer park off Jeff Davis Highway, very close to the intersection at Route 10.
Crews were called to the 12300 block just before 2 p.m. on Saturday
Emergency crews were on the scene for a period of time battling heavy fire and smoke.
It’s unclear how many people were displaced.
The fire marshal is working to determine the exact cause.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.