Thousands brave the VA cold to get best Thanksgiving shopping deals

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The National Retail Federations says more than 164-million people plan to shop over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend as they hunt for the best deals of the season.
Plenty of people braved the chilly temperatures across Richmond on Thanksgiving to get through the doors of stores opening on the holiday.
Some of the stores, like Kohl’s off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield, planned to be open 31 hours straight when doors opened Thanksgiving at 5 p.m.
“I’m glad I’m not on that payroll,” said Teresa Purdue, a first time Thanksgiving day shopper.
Hundreds of people could be seen lining up in front of chain stores as early as 3 p.m. Thursday.
"We tried to do this online, but didn't work out too well,” said Kevin Lowell, who bundled up in layers waiting to get inside. “We stayed up until 1:00 last night and within four minutes what we wanted sold out. So I figured I'd give this a shot; I've got lots of layers on."
"Usually it's me and my mom, but my dad took turns today,” said Kimberly Williams, who was first in line at Kohl’s. “It was really cold so he came and sat."
"We got in line and were shivering and asked if this was really worth it?" Purdue said.
From young to old, it was a family affair; hunting for the best deals and best holiday gifts.
"A Shark vacuum cleaner," Purdue said.
"Stuff for my kids,” Williams added. “Toys."
"Some electronics for the kids,” Lowell said. “We're moving this year so we're trying to downsize."
The NRF estimates more than 164-million people plan to shop over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend; both in-person and online.
"I personally like to be here,” Williams said. “I want to have the experience getting my stuff." And while shopping can sometimes get heated, shoppers in Chesterfield didn't serve that up on Thanksgiving.
"I've just seen that on TV and just think oh my God I would not get in the middle of that,” Purdue said. “And here I am..."
"[Just] being out here with all these people, and the experience of shared misery is a lot of fun," Lowell added. But the work of these retail employees doesn't go unnoticed either.
Some of them having to cut Thanksgiving dinner short with their own families in order to work the early Black Friday rush.
"I'd prefer they wait until midnight [to open the stores] so everyone can spend some time at home on Thanksgiving," Lowell said.
"I thank them,” Purdue said. “If someone takes the extra step or goes the extra mile or even a half a mile I'm going to find a manager and make sure they know about it."
While some people go out on Thanksgiving solely for the best shopping deals, there are several families who said it’s become a tradition for them.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.