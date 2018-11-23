Things to Know for Nov. 23: Shopping; Santa; Simba

Top headlines for Black Friday
By Brian Tynes | November 23, 2018 at 7:14 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 7:14 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s the biggest ode to consumerism of the year – Black Friday. Be smart and safe and come home with a load of cheap stuff.

Just as expected

Stores open on Thanksgiving and people complain, but they also line up well in advance of the doors opening despite freezing temperatures and plenty of leftover goodies at home.

Pot-luck name Thanksgiving

The Turvey, Sprout and Berry families are celebrate Thanksgiving just the same as those who don’t have names that coincide with the dishes we eat.

Circle of Life

This Thanksgiving we were thankful Simba avenged his father Mufasa’s death by overthrowing the tyrannical reign of his uncle Scar and restoring balance and sunlight to the Pridelands. Hope that wasn’t a spoiler for you.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Weather

It’s cold out there, but at least it’s dry.

What day is it?

Friday, Nov. 23 – National Espresso Day

What’s Trending

Rita Ora had a lip syncing mishap at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. John Legend defended her and said you have to lip sync at the event. And, you know, maybe that’s the problem?

Adoptable Animal

This has foster fail written all over it.

Just a reminder RACC is closed until Sunday.

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, November 23, 2018

