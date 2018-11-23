Thanksgiving-Themed Names: How about some brussel sprouts with the Sprout family?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thanksgiving is a great time for traditional foods to fill your table, and this year, we went for a pot-luck style meal with some appropriately-named families.
What do you usually eat for Thanksgivng? The typical trimmings? Turkey, stuffing, green beans? How about brussel sprouts with the Sprout family!
We asked Wendy Sprout her favorite Thanksgiving Day dish.
"It's lime jello with pineapple and cottage cheese. I know it sounds disgusting, but it really is quite tasty," said Sprout.
We couldn't find someone with the last name of "Turkey," but we came close. Terry Turvey is thankful for his family's health.
"We've had some health issues, with our family and everyone's doing well and all the health reports look good and it looks like it's going to be a good year," said Turvey.
And you can't have a Thanksgiving day meal without the cranberry sauce.
"We're just going to all be thankful to be together," said Judi Berry.
Berry lost her mother in April.
"Her health had been failing for years and then shortly after she died, my kidneys failed and I'm just thankful to be here. I mean I almost died. I'm just thankful to be here," said Berry.
John Squash is having a small Thanksgiving.
"I came from a small family, I don't have any brothers or sisters, my parents have deceased, but I am thankful of the family that I do have," said Squash.
He says the country has been in turmoil this year; he hopes next year is better.
"Hopefully people will start remembering how to be kind to each other," said Squash.
From all of us here at NBC12, we hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
