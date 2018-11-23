Stephen Curry OK after car crash, but his six-figure Porsche takes a hit

(RNN) – Basketball star Stephen Curry was unhurt on Friday after he was involved in two different collisions, even taking a smiling picture with California Highway Patrol officers who responded to the scene.
But his $150,000 Porsche Panamera Turbo wasn’t so lucky.
In a Facebook post CHP said that first a “driver in a silver Lexus sedan lost control of their vehicle” and collided with Curry.
Ten minutes after that, with Curry’s Porsche stopped in the center median as he waited for assistance, “the driver of a black Honda Civic lost control of their vehicle and veered into the center median and collided with a concrete wall and then Mr. Curry’s vehicle.”
The CHP reported that there were no injuries in either accident. They added that no one was suspected of driving under the influence and no one was arrested.
“Thankfully, everyone walked away uninjured due to everyone wearing their seatbelts,” the CHP post said. “We would like to remind everyone to slow it during inclement weather.”
Curry himself tweeted, “Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts.”
The crashes occurred on an Oakland highway.
While the Golden State Warriors star was all right, as he continues healing from a groin injury that have kept him out of a number of the last games, pictures the patrol service posted show his black Porsche with the front bumper nearly torn off.
