Riverchase Galleria reopens after mall shooting leaves 2 injured, suspect dead

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -Riverchase Galleria reopened Friday morning after one person died and two were injured in a Thanksgiving night shooting.
Hoover police say the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. and was a result of a physical alternation involving two adults near Footaction.
The suspect shot an 18-year-old male once. A 12-year-old female was struck, though it is unclear when it occurred.
The suspect, a 21-year-old from Hueytown, fled following the shooting and police say two nearby officers approached the suspect and shot and killed him.
According to police the 18-year-old victim is at UAB with serious injuries and the 12-year-old female is being treated at Children’s. Police say their latest update of the female victim is that she is “alert” and “talking.”
The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation into the shooting.
The mall reopened at 6 a.m. Police say they recovered a gun left in Santa’s Village after the reopening. They are investigating the firearm.
Witnesses say they heard two separate rings of gunfire, with the incidents reportedly happening between JCPenney and Footaction near the food court.
Riverchase Galleria released the following statement:
“We are devastated by the incident that happened tonight in our shopping center. We are working closely with the Hoover Police Department and are grateful for their swift action to contain the situation. While there is no current danger to our community, the shopping center will remain closed until further notice.”
