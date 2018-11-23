Plumbers combat Thanksgiving aftermath known as ‘Brown Friday’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It might be Black Friday for shoppers, but for plumbers, it's Brown Friday, as they help homeowners deal with the aftermath of Thanksgiving.
"Once the weather gets cold, I mean once the season kicks in and the weather starts changing, that's when plumbers get very, very busy," said Dana Davis.
The week of Thanksgiving is one of the top two busiest times of the year for Anytime Plumbing. They say families will have trouble with their sinks because they pour grease down the drain when it’s chilly outside.
“That cold air makes that grease turn into a solid in your drain, once that grease turns into a solid, everything that’s following behind that will get caught,” said Davis.
Many people also have issues when they peel potatoes and things, trying to send them down the garbage disposal. If you have too many peels, instead of throwing them in the disposal, toss them in the trash.
The other problem spot in the home, beside the kitchen, is, of course, the bathroom.
"Do not use large amounts of toilet paper, do not use hand wipes, and do not use feminine products that they say are biodegradable, do not flush them in your toilet, because your toilets will clog every time," said Davis.
Follow these tips to ensure your holiday season is full of cheer, not... crud.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.