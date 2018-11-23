Pamunkey Tribe hopes to announce potential casino location in coming months

Leaders of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe say they’ve been working to strike a deal with a Virginia city or county that will embrace their goal of opening the state’s first tribal casino and hope to announce a potential location in the next several months.
The tribe has already secured 600 acres along Interstate 64 in New Kent County, but received a chilly reception at public meetings held earlier this year.
“We only want to go where we’re welcome,” said Chief Robert Gray, speaking to reporters Wednesday after delivering a deer carcass to Gov. Ralph Northam in Richmond as part of the tribe’s annual tax tribute, a tradition that dates to the 1677 Treaty of Middle Plantation.
Gray said he could not yet identify any specific localities and declined to characterize talks with New Kent leaders, who were not immediately reachable for comment.
“New Kent is just one option we have open,” he said.
The Pamunkey could locate their casino anywhere within their traditional territory, which stretches generally from the Richmond area to Jamestown. Once the tribe reaches an agreement with a local government, Gray said they will begin a years-long process of getting federal approval for the site.
The Pamunkey won federal recognition in 2015, granting them tribal sovereignty and allowing them to pursue the project with limited state oversight, though Gray said the tribe is pursuing a compact with the state, which would determine what kinds of gambling are allowed.
The tribe hopes a casino will provide jobs and revenue that will allow it to “stand alone as our own sovereign nation,” Gray said: “Health, culture, housing, education, those are the big ones.”
Virginia has historically resisted bids to expand casino gambling, though earlier this year lawmakers softened their stance, allowing the operators of Colonial Downs to open gambling parlors around the state that will feature slot machines based on historical horse races.
During the coming legislative session, two lawmakers have already announced bills that would legalize sports betting and a group of businessmen in Bristol are mounting a push to win approval for a casino resort in a former mall building they purchased.
