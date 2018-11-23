Melania Trump to speak at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, VA (WWBT) - First lady Melania Trump will be at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Nov. 28 for a discussion on opioid abuse.
Trump will appear at the weekly Convocation along with former Fox News host Eric Bolling and two members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet – Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
Actress Dianna Hart, who is singer Demi Lovato’s mother, will also join the discussion.
Bolling’s son died from a drug overdose and Lovato was hospitalized due to one.
The event will be styled as a town hall and Liberty University president Jerry Falwell will discuss the university’s actions in regard to the opioid abuse and will be livestreamed on the university’s Facebook page.
The first lady is taking on the subject as part of her Be Best initiative.
