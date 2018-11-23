Major permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline suspended

Signs mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. Dominion Energy has gone to great lengths to build support for its approximately $6.5 billion dollar Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The Associated Press has documented the energy giant’s immense public outreach and lobbying efforts by obtaining public records and interviewing company officials, supporters and opponents of the pipeline, which would run through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber)