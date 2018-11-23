How to stay safe on Black Friday: Plan ahead and stay alert

(WWBT) - Black Friday can be a fun day going in and out of stores and finding deals on items you need and maybe even making a few impulse buys for yourself.
But with increased traffic at those stores comes increased risk.
AAA released some tips for staying safe while out shopping so you can make it back unharmed and without having any of your goodies stolen.
Here are 10 things the auto club says to remember for Black Friday:
- Stay on guard in parking lots
- See and be seen
- Slow down, buckle up and obey laws
- Use side doors in stores, if they have them
- Make use of outlying areas where traffic is lighter
- Plan ahead to not back out of parking spaces
- Look out for children and pedestrians
- Stay alert while walking
- Hide your purchases from view in your car
- Remember where you parked
