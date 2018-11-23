Dinwiddie teen expands 8th annual toy drive

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Nick Booth founded Kalleigh’s Angels, also known as Nick’s Toy Drive, for hospitalized kids when he was seven years old.
Kalleigh’s Angels has donated over 20,000 toys to hospitals over the last seven years. The Dinwiddie teen never imagined his toy drive would be so successful.
“I’m passionate about it, back then I was just expecting that a few kids would get a few toys and I didn’t know there were so many kids in the hospital,” said Booth.
This year Nick and his mother, Sheri Booth, are expanding the drive’s mission.
Instead of only donating to the hospitals, they’re collecting toys for kids in need in the community too.
“No matter whether they are in the hospital or just in need of a little gift for Christmas because their family’s in need. So this year we’re doing stuffed animals for the hospital and a toy drive for the community,” said Sheri Booth.
There are various drop-off locations for donations throughout the tri-city area.
For more information visit their Facebook page.
