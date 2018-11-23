Chesterfield woman continues annual tradition to keep community warm

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - This winter, Jenny Hook is continuing her efforts to help people stay warm during the cold season.
Hook is the woman behind Operation Warmth.
Today, her and a group of volunteers gathered at Good Doggie Hot Dogs on Busy Street to collect, crochet and knit cold weather gear.
The group is also collecting ponchos and garbage bags.
The items will be distributed throughout the community through March.
Hook says the act of kindness is her way to of paying it forward and making a difference in her community.
