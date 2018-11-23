Body of local missing man found in rowboat along Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a local man was found dead in a rowboat along Swift Creek Reservoir.
Police received a report of a missing loved one around 1:30 p.m.
The family member reported that the man went out to row his boat between 9:30 and 10 a.m.
The man’s friends later found him in the boat, as first responders were on the way.
Police say the man, who was between 40 and 60 years of age, was found dead in the boat, reportedly due to a medical issue.
There is no foul play suspected.
The man is local to the Chesterfield area.
