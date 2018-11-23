Bezos gives $5 million to nonprofits fighting homelessness

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Bezos said that he is giving $2 billion to start the Bezos Day One Fund which will open preschools in low-income neighborhoods and give money to nonprofits that helps homeless families. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (Cliff Owen)
November 23, 2018 at 10:45 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 10:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is giving $5 million to two Virginia charities that help homeless families.

Bezos announced he was donating $97.5 million to 24 groups around the country that work to help families in need of shelter.

They include a $2.5 million grant to Housing Families First in Henrico County and a $2.5 million gift to Northern Virginia Family Service in Oakton. Bezos said the donations were meant to “shine a light and support” praiseworthy nonprofits.

Amazon recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Virginia and create 25,000 new jobs.

