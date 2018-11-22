Volunteers prepare to feed thousands at Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Convention Center will be filled with people for the 13th Annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast.
Volunteers have been prepping food and setting up tables and chairs for the last few days.
William Beverly is volunteering for his third year and is in charge of cooking the food for the massive feast.
“We have 200 pounds of ham, 250 turkeys, about 100 pounds of mashed potatoes, it’s a true feast,” said Beverly.
Organizer Vicki Neilson says this event is different from other food drives because they strive to offer more than just hot food on a plate.
“It’s not walk in, be handed a plate,” said Neilson. “You actually dine with the table host.”
Organizers are expecting over 2,000 people to come and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.
If you’d like to join in for dinner or volunteer, all the information you need is on Giving Heart’s website.
