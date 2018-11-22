Thousands come out for community Thanksgiving meal

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thousands of people came together inside the Richmond Convention Center to fellowship and give thanks with each other on this special holiday.
Many people say it’s not about the food but it’s about the fellowship.
“I hope they leave knowing that someone int he Richmond community cares for them,” Organizer Julie Kurkendall said.
Julie Kurkendall is working hard to make sure everyone standing in line will have a seat and a warm meal.
“Anyone from the Richmond community can come in. Have a table get a haircut, get a flu shot, get toiletries. Clothes. Get a wonderful dinner with a great group of guest and we really just enjoy inviting everyone in,” Kurkendall said.
The Thanksgiving event has been a staple for many in Richmond for almost 15 years.
“It’s important to give back tot he community. I’m a counselor so I give back a lot,” Volunteer Sherod King said.
“It’s pretty good because you bring families together and people can live laugh and learn about each other," King said.
“I think just fellowship with everybody is such a nice thing. We have done it for about three to four years now," Sylvia Battle said.
Sylvia Battle, Janice Hamilton and Alicia White has made it their mission the past few years to come out and support.
“A lot of people in the community don’t have family members that are here or people they can just sit and give thanks to," Janice Hamilton said.
The many faces become family.
“You know them when they come through the door. you get repeat families and just the whole concept of people together," Battle said.
It’s more than a hot meal, the almost 2,000 people who came out could also get a free haircut, flu shot and healthcare screenings.
Even the decor and place mats hold a special meaning.
“My mom is the school nurse at Maybeury Elementary School and she asked kids 4th 2nd and kindergarten to make place mats for everyone," Madison Walters said.
As many laughs and memories are shared organizers hope people leave knowing they are not alone.
“I think it’s all about giving and in this time you never know what is going on in ones life and just the simple things mean a lot,” Hamilton said.
