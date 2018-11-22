Things to Know for Thanksgiving: Cooking tips or where you can eat out

Top headlines for Thanksgiving Day
By Brian Tynes | November 22, 2018 at 8:17 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 8:17 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re not part of the meal prep in your house and you’ve been banished from the kitchen, here are some things to read to keep you occupied before the football games start.

What’s open?

Don’t want to cook? Tried to cook and it didn’t work? You became one of the many people who set their houses on fire during Thanksgiving? Here’s a list of places that are open and serving food so you don’t miss out on the Turkey Day goodness.

Cooking tips

If cooking yourself is the way you’ve chosen to go, don’t become a statistic. Here are some tips to make sure your home is as fire-free as it was before you started.

Thanksgiving cooking safety tips

Commonwealth tradition

For the 341st time, wild game was presented to the Virginia government as a tax tribute by Native American tribes. GOv. Ralph Northam accepted two deer along with some pottery and jewelry made by the tribes.

Gov. Ralph Northam accepts a deer as part of the annual tax tribute.
What else is happening?

Weather

It’s COLD. And if you’ve done some traveling, make sure you are apprised of the forecast for when you will be returning home.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very cold Thanksgiving

What day is it?

Thursday, Nov. 22 – Go For A Ride Day

Adoptable Animal

Angry at your existing family after Thanksgiving dinner? Now is the perfect time to find a new family member.

