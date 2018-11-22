Runners take on the 41st Annual Wegmans Turkey Trot 10K

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The University of Richmond hosted 1,775 runners Thursday morning for 41st Annual Wegmans Turkey Trot 10K.
Runners beat out the cold weather to get in a morning run before Thanksgiving dinner.
The scene was a bit different from other races as more runners such as Fritz Geissler, who ran with both his sons, crossed the finish line as a family.
“It’s just a fun way to start thanksgiving and for the family to be fit.” Geissler said.
It’s also a fun day for volunteers. Dean Miller has volunteered at the race for the last 10 years and now he gets to cheer on some familiar faces.
“I think its about 1,500 in this race and I know probably 100.” Miller said.
With a lot of smiling faces crossing the finish line, they got one step closer to putting those burned calories back on at Thanksgiving dinner.
