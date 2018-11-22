Northam accepts deer, gifts in 341st tax tribute

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia Thanksgiving tradition was carried out once again Wednesday in Richmond.
Gov. Ralph Northam hosted leaders of some of the commonwealth’s Native American tribes at the executive mansion for the 341st annual tax tribute.
The ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was made with Native Americans allowing them to provide fresh wild game to the colonial government as an alternative to paying taxes.
Northam was presented with two deer, pottery and jewelry made by the tribes.
