Man arrested for armed robbery of relative Thanksgiving morning

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell police arrested a man accused of robbing a relative at gun point early Thanksgiving morning.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Davisville Place around 1 a.m. for shots fired. When they arrived, Khalil Pettaway – a convicted felon – was arrested for having a gun.
While the 49-year-old was being arrested, a man told police that Pettaway had previously assaulted and attempted to rob a relative. Pettaway allegedly tried to steal the man’s television and fired a single shot during a struggle.
No one was hit by the bullet, but the victim sustained minor injuries during the attempted robbery.
Pettaway is now charged with robbery, discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and malicious wounding. He’s being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
Police say a second offender helped Pettaway during the crime. He escaped capture and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Hopewell Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.
