How to store leftovers so they are still good

(WWBT) - Patient First wants to keep you healthy this holiday and issued a reminder that it’s not just about the initial cooking, but storing the leftovers too.
Here are some things to remember so that you don’t get sick from good food the second time around:
- Refrigerate food within two hours of serving
- Dispose of food that sits at room temperature for more than two hours
- Divide large amounts into smaller containers so it cools quicker
- Put leftover food in air-tight containers
- Freeze anything that will not be eaten within four days
- Cooked turkey, vegetables and casseroles should be eaten within three to four days
- Stuffing/dressing and gravy are only good for two days
- Fruit and cream pies should be eaten within two or three days
- If you have any doubt whether the food is good, toss it
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.